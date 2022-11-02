Camille Clarin led the way for NU in their win over Ateneo. UAAP Media.

MANILA, Philippines -- National University is the first team to secure a Final 4 spot in the UAAP Season 85 women's basketball tournament, after a 74-60 victory over the Ateneo Blue Eagles on Wednesday at the UST Quadricentennial Pavillion.

The Lady Bulldogs improved to 9-0 in Season 85 and have now won 105 straight games since 2014. They are assured of a spot in the semifinals and are just five games away from advancing to the Finals outright.

Camille Clarin led the way for the Lady Bulldogs with 16 points, five rebounds, five assists and four steals, while four other NU players reached double-digits.

But Ateneo gave National U a scare and the Blue Eagles trailed by just five points, 57-52, at the half before the Lady Bulldogs imposed their depth in the final quarter.

"I confess, I'm a fan of Kacey Dela Rosa's game. She plays at a consistently high level in every game. That is why the gameplan for this ballgame is to limit her... she was averaging a double-double prior to this game," NU coach Aris Dimaunahan said of the Ateneo center, the leading rookie of the tournament.

"I thought we did a great job on her. It was way below her average. I give credit to our team," he added.

Dela Rosa wound up with 16 points and 14 rebounds, down from her averages of 19.8 points and 15.2 rebounds entering the game.

NU's bench stepped up in the final period through Annick Edimo Tiky, Mikka Cacho, and Gypsy Canuto, and they pulled away, 72-60, with 67 seconds to go as Ateneo's offense faltered.

"I have to applaud my bench, especially Annick for stepping up," said Dimaunahan about his senior foreign student-athlete, who got 10 points and nine rebounds.

Ann Pingol and Mikka Cacho also delivered with the former tallying 11 points and seven rebounds while the latter got 10 points, nine rebounds, and two steals.

Ateneo saw its four-game winning streak snapped while falling to a 5-4 slate. The Blue Eagles remain in fourth place and two games ahead of University of the Philippines and Adamson University.

Junize Calago supported Dela Rosa with 16 points. Dana NIeves contributed 10 points and eight rebounds while Jhaz Joson added nine points, nine assists, and three steals.

The Scores:

NU 74 - Clarin 16, Canuto 13, Pingol 11, Cacho 10, Edimo Tiky 10, Cayabyab 8, Fabruada 6, Betanio 0, Surada 0, Bartolo 0, Talas.

Ateneo 60 - Dela Rosa 16, Calago 16, Nieves 10, Joson 9, Miranda 5, Makanjuola 2, Villacruz 2, Eufemiano 0, Cruza 0, Penaranda 0.

Quarters: 16-18, 37-29, 57-52, 74-60.



