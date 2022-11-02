NCAA: San Beda turns back Arellano for 2nd straight win

MANILA, Philippines -- The San Beda Red Lions fueled their Final 4 drive in NCAA Season 98 after pulling away for a 76-63 victory over the Arellano Chiefs, Wednesday afternoon at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

James Kwekuteye fired 16 points and JB Bahio (10) and Justine Sanchez (10) also reached double-digits as the Red Lions improved to 8-4 in the men's basketball tournament. It was the second straight win for San Beda following a 72-64 triumph over Emilio Aguinaldo College.

The Red Lions broke the game open thanks to a 24-5 run bridging the third and fourth quarters, turning what had been a relatively slim six-point advantage into a commanding 25-point lead with under eight minutes to go.

A four-point play by Damie Cuntapay sparked the San Beda flurry, with Bahio putting the finishing touches through a bucket that made it 70-45 with 7:45 to play.

Arellano scored only 14 points in the pivotal third quarter as the Red Lions ran away with the game.

Axel Doromal led the Chiefs with 12 points, but they struggled to keep up with the Red Lions sans big man Cade Flores. The Fil-Australian missed the game due to injury.

The Chiefs dropped to 5-7 in Season 98, having lost four of their last five games.

The Scores:

SAN BEDA 76 -- Kwekuteye 16, Bahio 10, Sanchez 10, Cortez 7, Alfaro 6, Payosing 6, Cuntapay 6, Tagala 5, Andrada 4, Ynot 2, Visser 2, Jopia 1, Cometa 1, Alloso 0, Tagle 0.

ARELLANO 63 -- Doromal 12, Oftana 11, Sunga 10, Mallari 9, Mantua 8, Advincula 5, Oliva 3, Talampas 3, Tan 2, Domingo 0, Tolentino 0, Antonio 0, Ongotan 0, Menina 0.

Quarters: 15-13, 34-31, 63-45, 76-63.