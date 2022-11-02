NCAA: Mapua frustrates JRU to extend winning streak

MANILA, Philippines -- Mapua University continued its resurgence in NCAA Season 98, crushing Jose Rizal University 74-49 on Wednesday for their third victory in a row.

The Cardinals limited the Heavy Bombers to just 18 points in the entire second half to extend their winning streak and improve to 5-9 in the seniors basketball tournament.

Juaqui Garcia led the way for the Cardinals with 17 points, while Adrian Nocum had 12 points, seven boards, four assists, and two rebounds in the win.

The Heavy Bombers were still within distance, 38-31, at the half but Mapua clamped down defensively in the third frame to pull away.

Jose Rizal U has now lost three straight games; they have not won a game since returning from a 13-day layoff due to health and safety protocols. They have a 5-5 win-loss record.

Jonathan Medina had 15 points and Marwin Dionisio added 12 in the loss.

The Scores:

MAPUA 74 -- Garcia 17, Nocum 12, Bonifacio 10, Mercado 7, Hernandez 7, Cuenco 5, Pido 5, Lacap 4, Agustin 3, Salenga 2, Soriano 2.

JRU 49 -- Medina 15, Dionisio 12, Dela Rosa 8, Miranda 4, Arenal 2, Amores 2, Sy 2, Celis 2, Guiab 1, Delos Santos 1, Tan 0, De Jesus 0, Villarin 0, Abaoag 0.

Quarters: 21-16, 38-31, 53-40, 74-49.