National kendo body UKFP to hold shinsa grading event

Sparring during a mock exam in preparation for the shinsa. Handout photo

The United Kendo Federation of the Philippines (UKFP) is staging its first official promotional exams — known as shinsa — since becoming a member of the International Kendo Federation (FIK) two years ago.

The exams, which will be open to all locally based kendokas, will take place at the Upper Deck Sports Center in Pasig City on November 13, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

More than 100 aspirants are expected to participate in the event where 77 will be aiming to earn kyu ranks, which is equivalent to colored belts in other martial arts. Twenty-eight others will be gunning to earn dan ranks, equivalent to black belt degrees in other martial arts.

Kendo is a Japanese martial art on sword fighting which is equivalent to western-style fencing. Kendoka spar with one another with bamboo swords (shinai) and wear protective clothing and armor (dogi & bogu) for safety.

Prior to this event, Philippine-based kendoka had to take their grading outside of the country which makes Kendo grading exams for local kendokas difficult from both financial and logistical standpoint.

The UKFP hopes the local exams will spur further growth of the art in the country.

Among the kendo groups participating in the event are Cebu Kendo Club, Davao Kendo Club, Davao Kenyukai, Dumaguete Kendo Club, Iga Kendo Club, Manila Kendo Club, Mission Hills Kendo and RSR kendo Club.

The participants will be judged by a series of panels composed of Japanese, Philippine, and Singaporean sensei (teachers), most of whom are based in the country and are instructors in the various clubs mentioned above. A total of 18 sensei have agreed to volunteer for this task.

Matsuda Shigehiro, the Director of the Japan Information and Culture Center of the Embassy of Japan in the Philippines, will be on hand to observe the event and give a keynote speech.

This is the first national event that the UKFP will stage since the start of the pandemic lockdowns in March 2020.

The UKFP looks forward to holding other national events in 2023, such as the resumption of the Philippine National Kendo Tournament and the 2nd edition of the shinsa should the event turns out to be a success.