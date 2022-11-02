Fifth-ranked contender Stephen “The Sniper” Loman sees an open road to the vacant ONE bantamweight title heading into the biggest fight of his career.

Loman will certainly get his mettle tested when he takes on former divisional ruler Bibiano “The Flash” Fernandes on the main card of ONE Fight Night 4: Abbasov vs. Lee on November 19 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Former ONE bantamweight champion John “Hands of Stone” Lineker had to vacate the belt after weighing in over the limit in his scheduled defense against Fabricio “Wonder Boy” Andrade – a fight that ended in a no contest following an inadvertent low blow from the latter.

Seeing that there’s no champion right now, Loman knows that his match against Fernandes will be an audition of sorts as he tries to build his case with an impressive performance against the Brazilian.

“Yes, every fight is a must win now. No one was expecting [that ending] from Lineker and Andrade, and now the bantamweight belt is vacant. I think now’s the opportunity to make an elimination as to who’s going to be competing for the World Title,” Loman said.

“So, my focus will definitely be on getting better and training harder because this could be an opportunity for me to make my case for the world title.”

The timing couldn’t have been better for “The Sniper” as he’s long been targeting an eventual showdown with Fernandes – easily one of the greatest world champions ONE has produced.

Knowing that opportunities like this don’t come often, Loman promises that he won’t let go of it.

“This is it. This is what I’ve been asking for a long time, and now it’s finally given to me,” he said. “I’m truly excited, I’ve been working harder because I finally got what I wished for.”

Should he impress against Fernandes, he wouldn’t be surprised to meet Andrade in the near future, as he felt like the young Brazilian was on his way to winning before the unfortunate incident.

“We’ve seen in the fight that Andrade was ahead. He almost got Lineker with that knee in the body, and we’ve seen how Lineker reacted from that. He really felt that,” he said.

“I think if Andrade was able to land another one, it would’ve been a TKO for him. It was a good fight. It was Andrade’s to win, but accidents happen.”