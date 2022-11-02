Adamson guard Jerom Lastimosa is carried off the court after suffering an ankle injury during their match against the UP Fighting Maroons for the UAAP Season 85 Men’s basketball tournament held at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City on November 2, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA, Philippines -- Adamson University veterans Vince Magbuhos and Jerom Lastimosa will undergo tests after suffering injuries in their loss to the University of the Philippines in UAAP Season 85 on Wednesday afternoon.

Magbuhos had to be helped off the court after injuring his right knee with 3:33 to go in the third quarter, while Adamson lost Lastimosa to a right ankle injury with just 5:33 to play in the game.

Lastimosa had to be carried off the court as he could not put any weight on his ankle. The top point guard finished with 19 points, three rebounds, three assists, and three steals in what turned out to be a 91-70 win for the Fighting Maroons.

"Iche-check up sila," Adamson coach Nash Racela said of his two veterans. "Kay Jerom is more on the foot, si Vince is on his knee. They will [have an] x-ray and [an] MRI today sana."

"We'll see what needs to be done," he added.

It remains to be seen if Lastimosa and Magbuhos can suit up for Adamson's game against University of Santo Tomas on Saturday, though Racela acknowledged that it is possible they will miss the game.

"The other guys should be ready," the coach said.

The loss to UP dropped Adamson to 3-5 in the men's basketball tournament, but Racela remains upbeat about their outlook for the season.

"Sabi ko lang naman sa kanila, if there's any game we could lose, it was the game today," he said. "As long as we take care of business, okay naman kami."

