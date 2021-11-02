Poy Erram puts up a shot for TNT in Game 5 of the PBA Philippine Cup Finals. PBA Media Bureau.

MANILA, Philippines -- Poy Erram's road to becoming a PBA champion was a topsy-turvy one, but in the end he came full circle by winning a title with the team that originally drafted him.

The 32-year-old Erram helped the TNT Tropang GIGA end a six-year title drought last week as they overpowered Magnolia in five games to secure the 2021 PBA Philippine Cup crown. Usually TNT's first big off the bench, Erram averaged 9.4 points and 7.0 rebounds per game in his second season with the team.

For Erram, it was his first PBA championship since being drafted in 2013 by TNT. He did not play a single game for the Tropang GIGA then, instead spending the next four years with Blackwater and also having a stint with NLEX before TNT traded for him in 2020.

"Sobrang blessed ako na nakuha ko 'yung unang championship ko sa team na nag-draft sa akin," an emotional Erram said on Friday night after TNT wrapped up the championship series with a 94-79 triumph in Game 5.

That he won his first title with TNT made the achievement all the more sweet for Erram, who took pride in his journey from being a "nobody" and now becoming an All-Star, a former Defensive Player of the Year, and a champion.

"Siyempre, sobrang sweet kasi ayun nga, sila 'yung nag-draft sa akin," said Erram. "Mahirap i-explain kasi last year, sobrang nahirapan din kami, 'di natapos 'yung goal namin."

Erram had been part of TNT's squad last year when they reached the All-Filipino finals only to fall to Barangay Ginebra.

"This year, 'yung pinagdaanan namin ng team, grabe five months, nag-Ilocos kami. Nag-training camp kami twice, pabalik-balik kami. So, for me sobrang sweet nito, sobrang nakaka-iyak din kasi unang championship ko," he said.

"Looking back, I'm totally a nobody," he added. "From college, to the pro, 'di ako kilala. (I was a) bench player. I worked my a** off everyday, just to be here, just to be with these guys."

While he credits his own hard work for getting him to this level, Erram was also quick to express his gratitude to the TNT coaches and his veteran teammates for keeping him at an even keel throughout the year.

Erram will be the first to admit that he is an emotional player, but TNT coach Chot Reyes and his teammates such as Jayson Castro, Kelly Williams, and Ryan Reyes have done their part to help him stay on track.

"Ngayon, talagang 'pag nalalaman talaga nila na naga-act up na naman 'yung emotions ko, nandiyan sila to guide me," said Erram. "Start pa lang noong training camp namin, kinakausap niya na kami. Ano bang gusto mo, ano bang kailangan mo, para 'di kami mahirapan sa'yo."

"Sobrang blessed ako na nandiyan sila, lalo na 'yung mga veteran ko. Si Kuya Jayson, Kuya Ryan, Kuya Kelly, coach, all throughout this conference, all throughout this season, andiyan sila. 'Pag nakikita nila na nahihirapan na naman 'yung utak ko, nandiyan sila to guide me," he added.