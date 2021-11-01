Pacers guard Chris Duarte defends Cleveland forward Kevin Love on October 8, 2021. David Richard, USA Today Sports/Reuters

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love has entered the league's health and safety protocols and is expected to miss several games, The Athletic reported Monday.

It's unclear if Love tested positive for COVID-19.

However, players who are fully vaccinated are not required, in most cases, to quarantine if they're exposed to someone who has tested positive, though they will need seven days of testing. Unvaccinated players flagged by contact tracing will need to quarantine for seven days.

Love, 33, has played in all seven games off the bench and is averaging 9.9 points and 7.3 rebounds per game. He's averaging a career-low 20.7 minutes per game.

The 5-time All-Star is in his 14th season overall and eighth in Cleveland. The 6-foot-8 forward has career averages of 17.9 points and 11.0 rebounds per game.

