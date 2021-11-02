OG Anunoby scored a career-high 36 points to help the visiting Toronto Raptors overcome a 15-point first-half deficit to beat the New York Knicks, 113-104, on Monday.
Gary Trent Jr. finished with 26 points for the Raptors, who won their fourth straight despite the absence of promising rookie Scottie Barnes, who was sidelined with a sprained right thumb suffered in Saturday's 97-94 win over the Indiana Pacers. Fred VanVleet had 17 points and Svi Mykhailiuk added 15 points.
RJ Barrett scored 27 points for the Knicks, who had their three-game winning streak snapped. New York's 5-2 record is still the best seven-game start for the franchise since 2012-13.
Anunoby was 13-of-27 from the field and notched his third career 30-point game, topping his previous high of 32 points against the Denver Nuggets on Mar. 1, 2020.
HIGHLIGHTS:
After scoring 18 points in the first quarter, Julius Randle finished with 22. Kemba Walker had 15 points and Evan Fournier chipped in with 12.
Randle's big first quarter fueled a sizzling start by the Knicks, who collected their first 12 points via a quartet of 3-pointers and finished with eight 3-pointers on their way to taking a 34-26 lead.
The Knicks scored the first seven points of the second to push the lead to 15 as Fournier's layup with 4:32 left extended New York's lead to 50-35 before the Raptors began charging back with a half-ending 18-7 run to pull within 57-53 at the half. Trent had eight points in the surge.
VanVleet and Trent hit floating jumpers to open the second half. Anunoby gave the Raptors their first lead since 2-0.
The teams traded the lead five times and were tied once before Mykhailiuk's 3-pointer with 7:22 left gave Toronto the lead for good at 68-66. The Raptors rolled off a 26-11 run that began with four 3-pointers in as many possessions.
The Raptors extended their lead to 14 -- 91-77 -- on a jumper by Khem Birch with 1:12 left. The Knicks got no closer than nine in the fourth, when another jumper by Birch gave Toronto its biggest lead at 109-94 with 1:57 remaining.