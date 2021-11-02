Magnolia coach Chito Victolero shakes hands with TNT coach Chot Reyes after the PBA Philippine Cup Finals. PBA Media Bureau.



MANILA, Philippines -- The pain of yet another loss in the finals will only serve to motivate the Magnolia Hotshots, said head coach Chito Victolero after they fell short once again in the PBA Philippine Cup.

For the third time in the past four seasons, Magnolia finished as runners-up in the All-Filipino Cup as they lost in five games to the TNT Tropang GIGA. The Hotshots also lost in five games to San Miguel in the 2017-18 Philippine Cup finals, and in seven-game thriller in the 2019 edition.

Magnolia had high hopes that they could finally break through this year, after adding Calvin Abueva while still retaining the core of their squad. Abueva went on to have a sensational campaign, winning Best Player of the Conference honors.

The Hotshots faltered in the finals, however, as even their stout defense had no answer for TNT's rookie guard Mikey Williams who had a blistering series. Their offense also fell short against TNT's swarming defense, especially with Paul Lee hampered by a shoulder injury.

"Maybe it's not our time pa," said Victolero, as quoted by the PBA website, after they concluded their All-Filipino campaign in second place once more.

"Hopefully, next time," he added.

While it was certainly disappointing to have fallen short of their goal again, Victolero takes some comfort in the consistency of his team. Apart from a subpar campaign in 2020, the Hotshots have proven to be serious contenders for the All-Filipino crown in recent seasons.

"We're fighting every time," said Victolero. "Hindi lang kami maka-get over the hump."

"Very proud ako sa na-achieve namin, dahil nagagawa namin to be consistent going to the finals, medyo kapos nga lang," he also said.

With the Hotshots expected to improve further as Abueva develops greater chemistry with the rest of his teammates, Victolero said they will keep pushing and working to eventually "get over the hump" -- and nab their first All-Filipino title since 2014.

Victolero has previously steered Magnolia to the 2018 Governors' Cup title.

"We'll keep on trying," he stressed. "Hindi kami magsasawa doon. The main goal talaga is to win the championship."

As per the report from the PBA, the Hotshots are currently on a two-week break after their All-Filipino Cup campaign in the semi-bubble in Bacolor, Pampanga. The PBA is set to start a new conference towards the end of November.