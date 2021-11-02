Jalen Green dishes career high assists in LA debut

Watch more on iWantTFC

After growing up in Fresno, some 200 miles away from Los Angeles’ Staples Center, Jalen Green is back in California.

The Fil-Am and his team, the Houston Rockets, visited the Los Angeles Lakers on Halloween night.

The number two overall draft pick mustered up a season low of 7 points on 2 of 8 shootings, but did manage a career best of 5 assists. The Lakers beat the Rockets 95-85.

Green has shot 9-40 the past three games after exploding for 30 points in this third career game. Rockets' head coach Stephen Silas says it’s all part of the learning curb for rookies.

"There is the attention he is garnering from opponents. Most of the time, they’re putting the best defender on him," Silas noted. "For a rookie, it’s ups and downs and a learning curve and all. What I was proud of him for was he wasn’t getting a lot of shots or opportunities offensively but he did have 5 assists. That shows he’s seeing reads and reading defenses and looking for his teammates. I’m not at all worried about him."

Green's teammates also spoke highly of him. The Rockets' Christian Wood said "I like his attitude, the way he approaches the game. He’s doing an unbelievable job. He just has to keep up."

While the stats weren’t in Green’s favor, he has averaged 13 points per game in his first 6 NBA games. He also gets another shot at the Lakers on Tuesday night, and will stay close to home during the west coast swing as he makes his first visit against the Golden State Warriors next Sunday.