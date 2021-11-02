Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris (12) passes the ball past Detroit Pistons forward Jerami Grant (9) during the second quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Bill Streicher, USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris entered the NBA's COVID-19 health and safety protocols Monday and missed the team's home game against the Portland Trail Blazers.

The Athletic reported that Harris is "expected to miss several games" while in the protocols.

It was not reported whether Harris tested positive for the virus, or whether he is vaccinated.

However, players who are fully vaccinated are not required, in most cases, to quarantine if they're exposed to someone who has tested positive, though they will need seven days of testing. Unvaccinated players flagged by contact tracing will need to quarantine for seven days.

Harris, 29, has averaged 19.8 points, 9.0 rebounds and 4.2 assists over six games with Philadelphia so far this season.

He has career averages of 16.3 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists while spending time with the Milwaukee Bucks, Orlando Magic, Detroit Pistons, Los Angeles Clippers and the Sixers.

After Monday's tilt with Portland, the 76ers have five games scheduled from Nov. 3-9.