PBA: Iron Man streak a testament to LA Tenorio's work ethic, says coach

Ginebra point guard LA Tenorio during their game against NLEX -- his 642nd consecutive game. PBA Media Bureau.



MANILA, Philippines -- Aside from being one of the best guards of his generation, LA Tenorio will leave a legacy of dedication and durability when he eventually steps away from the PBA.

This, according to Barangay Ginebra assistant coach Richard del Rosario who has watched Tenorio become the "Iron Man" of the league as a Gin King.

Now 36 years old, Tenorio has yet to miss a game since entering the PBA in 2006 when he was drafted fourth overall by San Miguel Beer. He has now played a staggering 647 consecutive games, not even letting an appendectomy stop him from suiting up for the Gin Kings in the 2020 PBA Philippine Cup.

"(It's) because of his work ethic," del Rosario said during a recent appearance on the "Coaches Unfiltered" podcast, when discussing Tenorio's remarkable run.

"After practice, he works out doon sa Upper Deck, doon sa weight room doon," he explained. "Even during may break kunwari 'yung team, he makes sure to work out."

"'Yung work ethic talaga ni LA, he does a lot of extra work na hindi alam ng tao," he stressed.

Tenorio had broken former Purefoods franchise cornerstone Alvin Patrimonio's record of consecutive games played last year, when he suited up for a 598th straight game for Ginebra.

Yet even as he progresses into the later stages of his career, Tenorio remains a crucial player for the Gin Kings. Last January, he helped them win the 2019 PBA Governors' Cup, averaging 12.8 points, 4.8 assists, 3.6 rebounds, and 1.0 steals in 21 games in the conference.

During the pandemic, he kept himself in shape and even lost weight, according to del Rosario. It helped that he has his own gym at home as well as a half court where he can train.

"Walang kawala kay LA," said del Rosario. "Kung gusto niyang mag-work out, no excuse eh. Nandoon lang 'yung gym at court sa bahay niya."

Even an appendectomy ahead of the resumption of the PBA season could not keep Tenorio from playing. Two weeks after the procedure, he suited up against the NLEX Road Warriors and played nearly 12 minutes.

His minutes are gradually increasing now, and he played for 37 minutes against Rain or Shine a week ago.

"LA is getting in better shape," del Rosario noted.

For the coach, it's no surprise given how well Tenorio takes care of his body and how he invests in his fitness.

"I think 'yun ang magandang legacy din kasi na maiiwan ni LA eh. From the start of your career until you decide to retire, if he doesn't miss a game. Sinong makakagawa noon, 'di ba?" he said.

"It's gonna be hard for people to surpass that."

