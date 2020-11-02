PBA: Ginebra 'too much in a hurry' against Rain or Shine, says coach

Ginebra guard Stanley Pringle is pressured by the Rain or Shine defense. PBA Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines -- The Barangay Ginebra Gin Kings had plenty of time to think on their recent two-game slide, as the PBA briefly halted the All-Filipino Conference three days after their loss to Rain or Shine.

Ginebra lived up to its reputation as a contender by winning its first four games in the PBA bubble in Clark, Pampanga, but suffered back-to-back losses to Magnolia and ROS that exposed some cracks in the Gin Kings' armor.

They surrendered a double-digit lead in a 102-92 defeat to the Hotshots last October 25, losing the Manila Clasico for the first time in five meetings. An effort to bounce back against the Elasto Painters fell short when the Gin Kings gave up a game-tying triple to Rey Nambatac and lost in overtime, 85-82.

"I think we were too much in a hurry in that game," Ginebra assistant coach Richard del Rosario said on "Coaches Unfiltered," when asked what went wrong for the team against ROS.

"We wanted movement, but we were moving without a purpose. There were a lot of confusion on our defensive schemes," he admitted.

Nambatac made a tremendous shot at the end of regulation, but the Gin Kings' defense was a step slow come overtime when they could not stop Beau Belga. The burly forward was wide open for the three-pointer that put Rain or Shine ahead for good, and in an ensuing play, no one boxed him out for a putback that pushed his team ahead by five points.

Defense wasn't their only problem. Del Rosario acknowledged that against ROS, the Gin Kings became "too reliant" on star guard Stanley Pringle, who scored 20 points on 18 shots.

Scottie Thompson was the only other Ginebra player to truly play well against the Elasto Painters, putting up a 21-10-5 line in a losing effort.

"Parang 'yung mistake namin before with (import) Justin (Brownlee)," said del Rosario. "We're trying to rely on Justin too much offensively. I think we're committing that same mistake doon sa Rain or Shine game."

"We have to help Stanley out," he stressed.

Del Rosario pointed out that they did not deal well with Rain or Shine's box-and-one defense which left Pringle on an island, and they were also unable to space the floor well enough for Pringle's usual drive-and-kicks. It resulted in a 19-assist game, below their average of over 24 dimes per contest.

Ginebra had a whole week to recover from their back-to-back defeat, as the PBA resumes games on Tuesday at the Angeles University Foundation Gym in Angeles City. The Gin Kings will play the Alaska Aces, their first assignment in a brutal stretch where they play three games in four days.

The upcoming days will test not just the resolve of the players and the team but also their conditioning, as the league is set to complete the elimination round by November 11.

"Ang pinaka-importante sa bubble is the recovery of the players," noted del Rosario. "Medyo mga players namin are not that young anymore, so ang pinaka-key sa kanila is recovery."

"Parang may snow na dito sa hotel -- puro yelo," he joked. "Ang daming talagang nagbababad, and that's key for them so when it comes to the games, mama-maximize ang energies."