Boxing: 'Let's get it on' -- Casimero ready to go 'Monster hunting' anew

MANILA, Philippines -- Filipino boxer John Riel Casimero is ready to hunt for the "Monster" once again, after Japanese rival Naoya Inoue made a successful defense of his bantamweight belts yesterday in Las Vegas.

Inoue stopped challenger Jason Moloney in the seventh round to retain the IBF, WBA, and The Ring bantamweight belts.

Afterward, he said he has his eye on the rest of the belts in the division -- including the WBO title that Casimero currently owns.

"The [Nordine] Oubaali-[Nonito] Donaire [winner] with the WBC title and [Johnriel] Casimero with the WBO, they're within my sights are far as fights go," Inoue said.

Casimero, for his part, remains as ready as ever. The Filipino is coming off a demolition of Ghana's Duke Micah last September, after which he made it clear that his focus is still on a title unification showdown with Inoue.

The two were supposed to face off in April before the novel coronavirus pandemic scuppered all plans.

"Let's get it on," Casimero tweeted, along with emojis of the Philippines and Japanese flags.

When asked by a follower if the bout will happen in early 2021, Casimero said: "Sana nga."

He also retweeted WBO president Paco Valcárcel, who said he would love to see the Casimero-Inoue fight happen.

Casimero has said previously that he wants to silence all of his critics by beating Inoue.

"Ang daming mga basher talaga. 'Yung mga Pinoy, doon kami kay Naoya. Naguguluhan ako sa kanila," Casimero said. "'Yung laban ko, para sa bayan at para sa ating lahat. Binuhos ko ang lakas ng loob ko sa ensayo para manalo. Pero may mga haters pa rin."

"(Gusto ko) mapakita ko na talaga sa buong mundo, sa mga haters ko diyan, kung matalo ko ang 'Monster' na hinahangaan ninyo," said Casimero. "Pilipino kayo, pero hinahangaan niyo ay Japanese?"

"'Yung mga basher ko kasi diyan, naiinis ako eh," he added. "Kaya papatunayan ko sana sa kanila, 'pag matalo ang 'Monster' na 'yan, kukutungan ko sila isa-isa."