UP coach Goldwin Monteverde. UAAP Media.

MANILA —The University of the Philippines Fighting Maroons have now defeated every team in the UAAP Season 86 Men’s Basketball Tournament.

Even without team captain CJ Cansino and veteran guard JD Cagulangan, the Fighting Maroons got revenge against their first-round tormentors, the Ateneo Blue Eagles, last Sunday and handed their Katipunan neighbors a second straight defeat.

For UP head coach Goldwin Monteverde, this is a testament to his team’s capabilities on the defensive end as it allowed them to avoid a late-game fumble.

“It took a while din na makuha namin yung rhythm offensively. We were a little bit in a hurry nung first quarter but ang maganda rito, yung defense namin, it held up yung Ateneo [run],” he said after they limited the Blue Eagles to only 22-of-47 shooting from the field throughout the 40 minutes of action.

Francis Lopez and Harold Alarcon also made timely daggers that allowed them to re-extend their lead to six, 63-57, late in the game following a majestic hook shot from the former and a picture-perfect 15-footer from the latter.

This was a display of UP's composure on the offensive end even during pressure-packed moments, said Monteverde.

“I felt that nung huli, we were more patient offensively,” the coach observed. “We were really executing yung offense namin and at least nakabalik kami sa game.”

The former NU Bullpups mentor then bared how glad he was of the fight that his boys showed despite being undermanned against the defending champions.

“Masaya ako sa nakikita ko kasi bukod dun sa panalo, may challenge na sa harapan mo, I felt na na-overcome nila whatever yung binibigay sa team na challenge,” said Monteverde.

“I’m very proud of them.”

Now that the squad is seemingly firing on all cylinders, what Monteverde wants is for them to continue to show consistency on their play, especially since there are only five games are remaining in the league’s elimination round.

‘[Para] sa’kin nag-improve na. Nag-improve naman kami and yun naman pinagusapan namin. Kumbaga, habang nagpo-progress yung season, kailangan nago-grow din kami as a team.”

“Sabi ko yung mga binibigay samin during the game, minsan lalo na pag crucial part, [just stick] as a team. Isang challenge yun which for me, they did kanina. We just have to keep on doing it.”

RELATED VIDEO