Tolomia-powered Valientes arranges title clash with Mustangs

MANILA -- The Zamboanga Valientes arranged a title showdown against the Misamis Oriental Mustangs in the Pilipinas VisMin Fiesta Pilar Cup, which will take place on Thursday at Zamboanga City Coliseum.

Former PBA player Mike Tolomia starred in the Valientes' 116-106 victory over McDavid Zampen in the semifinal on Tuesday, paving the way for a finals appearance in the southern basketball league.

The former FEU superstar delivered 17 points and 13 assists on top of four rebounds for Zamboanga, which is backed by MLV Accounting, Jeremy Go's Go For Gold and city Mayor John Dalipe.

He got ample support from Zamboanga stalwarts Rhayann Amsali, Denver Cadiz, Job Alcantara, and John Esperat.

Meeting the Valientes in the finals are the Mustangs, who overpowered the Sibugay Knights, 136-100.

MisOr's Joevanne Agbong was impressive with his 26 points, eight rebounds and three assists.



The Mustang's title push will be backed up by former Ginebra Gin Kings Teytey Teodoro and MisOr's homegrown Lucas Tagarda and Paul Siarot.

The Sibugay Knights and McDavid Zampen will battle it out for third place.

Pleased by the Valientes' performance so far in the southern tourney, co-owners Michael Venezuela and Rolando Navarro Jr. are looking forward for the team's title finish.