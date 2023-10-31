TNT, Chiba face off in first ever EASL game in PH

TNT in action against Chiba in the East Asia Super League. Handout/EASL.

MANILA — There will be no holiday rest for the TNT Tropang GIga.

Just before they start their PBA Season 48 campaign, the Jojo Lastimosa-led squad will try to exact revenge against Japan B.League’s Chiba Jets in the East Asia Super League on Wednesday, November 1 at the Sta. Rosa Sports Complex in Laguna.

TNT lost to Chiba, 93-75, in their Group A game last October 11 in Japan.

Tip-off for the contest -- the first ever EASL game to be played in the Philippines -- is at 7:00 p.m.

Help is also coming for the Tropang Giga as Gilas Pilipinas standout Calvin Oftana and newly-acquired big man Jewel Ponferada will join the squad alongside Jordan national team star Rondae Hollis-Jeferson and former NBA player Quincy Miller.

“I feel like with the two imports that we have, we have a better chance of competing here,” said Lastimosa.

Hollis-Jeferson, who only delivered 15 markers on 22% shooting, will look to regain his form and help TNT get its first win in the EASL. TNT has dropped all three of its games in the regional league, dating back to the Champions Week last March.

They will be, however, still without Mikey Williams, Poy Erram, RR Pogoy, and Justin Chua.

Their absences played a huge difference during their last game against the Jets, bared Lasimota.

Meanwhile, Chiba, who is parading imports Justyn Mutts and DJ Stephens, and team star Yuki Togashi, will bank on its two-game winning streak that allowed them to top Group A.

Togashi is coming off a 38-point outing during their 85-82 win against the Taipei Fubon Braves on October 18. He even converted the contest’s game-winning three-point bomb.