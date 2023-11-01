The Ateneo Blue Eagles. UAAP Media.

MANILA — The journey in trying to defend the UAAP men’s basketball championship has been an uphill climb for the Ateneo Blue Eagles in Season 86.

Currently sitting at the 4th-5th spot together alongside Adamson University with identical 4-5 records, the Katipunan-based squad has been on a rollercoaster ride in the tournament.

They have had statement victories against rivals De La Salle University and the University of the Philippines in the first round, but have also suffered crucial defeats against Far Eastern University and Adamson.

This, according to head coach Tab Baldwin, is not only a result of the young Blue Eagle’s lack of experience, but is also a sign of their lack of "playing chemistry" that UP did a great job of exposing.

“I think the biggest weakness of our team is that they [still] don’t have playing chemistry,” Baldwin said following Ateneo's loss to UP in the second round.

“Playing chemistry is not just like ‘we like to play together’. It’s having a collective understanding of where your efficiencies are,” the former Gilas Pilipinas mentor explained.

“Everybody [who] knows anything about chemistry [knows that] you can’t create a good formula. You have to get the right elements working together in the right way,” he added.

“That’s what chemistry in a basketball team needs, and that’s [still] a work in progress for us.”

Baldwin says there is little to no room for error from the Ateneans as they hope to secure a Final Four spot for an opportunity to retain the UAAP hoops title.

“Win them. One at a time,” said the coach.

“What do you suggest? Go 2 and 3? No. We want to win them one at a time.”

And while Baldwin has seen gradual growth from his squad, what he wants is for Ateneo to finally get over the hump and reach their peak as the elimination round nears its end.

“They all learn, and we certainly talked about that, but more importantly, we talked about how proud I am of the effort they put out there,” said Baldwin.

“They stood toe to toe with a really, really good basketball team. We had a chance, [and] this season has had a lot of that for us. We’ve come out on the short end too many times. How many times can I say growth? But you know, it’s what this team is learning.”