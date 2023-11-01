Jhanlo Sangiao and Fritz Biagtan. Handout/ONE Championship.

MANILA -- After stopping to Deepak Bhardwaj in ONE Friday Fights 38 last weekend, Fritz “Kid Tornado” Biagtan is already on the lookout for his next challenge.

One bout that has come to mind is a potential superfight with Team Lakay’s Jhanlo “The Machine” Sangiao, a matchup that has created buzz in the local MMA community.

Fritz’s dad, Ray Biagtan, pitched the idea. It started off when he jokingly asked Team Lakay head coach and Jhanlo’s father Mark Sangiao for a rematch of their 2009 bout.

The elder Sangiao responded by saying that their sons could handle their unfinished business. With “Kid Tornado” now done with his latest assignment, he can already focus on the next steps – and a clash with Sangiao draws his interest.

“It’s actually a good promotion for both sides, especially for me,” said Biagtan.

“Should we face each other, I think it would help my rise moving forward. I can say Jhanlo is already a superstar here in the Philippines. And there might be some fans who are already familiar with Jhanlo but not with me, so fighting him would definitely help me.”

But Biagtan believes it’s best to hold off until a future time.

While both men are winning in ONE, the T-Rex MMA standout believes the fight could be bigger if they continue to build up their resumes.

Another problem they’d face is that they’re competing in different divisions. Biagtan competes in a lighter weight class at flyweight, while Sangiao plies his trade at bantamweight.

Should they continue winning and find a halfway point, perhaps a catchweight, then Biagtan would be all for it.

“If this [fight] pushes through, then it pushes through. I respect Jhanlo. He’s a very good fighter. Very explosive, very smart. If this happens, let’s meet halfway. Let’s continue to build our names first and get terms that are favorable for the both of us,” he said.

“I have to continue to build my name first and let people demand to have a Biagtan vs. Sangiao in the future. We need to build it up and make it a big fight,” he added.