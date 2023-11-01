The Filipinas celebrate Tahnai Annis' breakthrough goal against Iran. Neil Bravo, PFF-PWNT.

The Philippine national women's football team wrapped up its campaign in the second round of the AFC Women’s Olympic Qualifying Tournament with a 1-nil victory over Iran.

Attacking midfielder Tahnai Annis scored the lone goal of the match for the Filipinas in the 19th minute to keep their Olympic bid alive at HBF Park in Perth on Wednesday, Manila time.

But the 63rd-ranked Iranians dished out a tough match, preventing the Filipinas from padding the scores further.

Iran came up with better defense and even got considerable amount of ball possession during the second half.

The 44th-ranked Filipinas upped the ante during added time as Quinley Quezada and Sarina Bolden fired a couple of strikes, but they both failed to find the back of the net.

With the win, the Philippines pocketed two victories in the second round and finished second in Group A behind Australia, which came out victorious last time against the Filipinas, 8-0.

The Filipinas' fate is now in the hands of teams from other groups, as they needed to be the top second placed team in the qualifiers to advance to the next round.