EASL: Undermanned TNT bows to Chiba anew

TNT in action against Chiba in the East Asia Super League. Handout/EASL.

MANILA -- Without Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, the TNT Tropang GIGA suffered a home defeat against the Chiba Jets in the East Asia Super League on All Saints Day.

The Tropang GIGA bowed to the Jets, 75-66, in front of local sports fans at the Santa Rosa Sports Complex.

Quincy Miller carried the scoring duties for TNT with 22 points, while Jaydee Tungcab and Jayson Castro added 10 and eight, respectively.

Hollis-Jefferson had to sit out the game, reportedly due to gastritis.

This allowed the Jets to pounce on the depleted Tropang GIGA, who are already without its scorers Mikey Williams and Roger Pogoy.

Chiba's John Mooney and DJ Stephens were in control, enabling the Jets to take a 50-32 haltime lead.

TNT tried to make a fight out of it but could not get off the hump, falling to its second straight defeat in the EASL.

Mooney finished with 30 points and 16 rebounds, while partner Stephens added 15 points and 10 boards.

The Tropang GIGA also lost to Chiba in their first faceoff three weeks ago, 93-75.