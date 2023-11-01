Former world champion Jerwin Ancajas of the Philippines. Ryan Hafey, Premier Boxing Champions/File.

MANILA -- It's business as usual for the camp of former world champion Jerwin Ancajas.

Despite the postponement of his supposed WBA bantamweight title clash against Takuma Inoue, Ancajas chose to continue grinding inside the boxing gym in Las Vegas where's he has been based since last January.

Joven Jimenez, Ancajas coach and boxing manager, admitted that news of Inoue's injury caught them by surprise.

But he said they have been there before.

"Medyo nagulat kami," said Jimenez. "Pero okay lang kami sa ganyan dahil mangyayari talaga 'yan."

Jimenez said they experienced the same thing when they challenged McJoe Arroyo for the IBF junior bantamweight championship. The bout was postponed several times until it pushed through in 2016.

"Okay lang at tuloy kami sa training," said Jimenez. "Mag-aadjust lang kami."

He added they took it slow in Ancajas' weight cut since the promoters are still waiting for Inoue to recover from the rib injury he sustained in training.

Jimenez believes the fight will push through in the early part of 2024.

"Bantay lang kami sa condition ni Jerwin. Malamang matuloy iyon sa Janaury," he said.

