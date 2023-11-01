Alex Eala of the Philippines returns the ball to her opponent from India Bhosale Rutuja during their tennis match of the19th Asian Games held in Guangzhou, China on September 26, 2023. POC-PSC Media Pool handout

Filipina tennis star Alex Eala has advanced to the second round of the W60 Nantes singles tournament in France.

Eala outlasted hometown bet Amandine Hesse on Tuesday evening (Manila time), 6-3, 6-2.

This was a welcoming scene for Eala as the 18-year-old previously endured early exits in her previous tournaments. She is also coming off a bronze finish in the women’s singles tennis tournament of last month’s 19 Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.

Next up for Eala is Turkey’s Zeynep Sonmez.

Sonmez defeated another French ace Chloe Noel in the previous round in three sets, 6-3, 4-6, 6-2.