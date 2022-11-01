Why wushu champ Agatha Wong chose to get into med school

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Despite taking up a pre law course in college, multi-titled wushu athlete Agatha Wong opted to go to medical school.

"Narealize ko na gusto kong magmed kasi even before ako magapply in college I wanted a science course. But didn't know what course I wanted," said Wong, who won medals in taijiquan of the Taolu competitions, in an interview on ABS-CBN Sports' Off the Record.

Prior to going to med school, Wong graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Consular and Diplomatic Affairs in De La Salle-College of St. Benilde.

But she took a break from studies and concentrated in training for 4 years.

She, however, found opportunity to go back to school again during the pandemic.

"That's why I took the opportunity habang pandemic to apply to a med school. Ok naman siya. It worked out for me," said Wong. "Then 2020 came nagpandemic, saktong walang ginagawa sa bahay. This is my opportunity to apply."

Wong said she learned how to manage her expectations during her stay in med school where juggling her athlete and school life has become more challenging.

"Nung college kasi it was relatively manageable to get good marks. Pagpunta ko sa med school I managed my expectations. Parang law school walang nakaka 100 lagi," she bared.

"Pagpasok sa medicine school I tried my best kahit minsan hindi ako pumapasa... naapply ko 'yung mindset ko na yun sa sports, na 'di ka naman laging mananalo. You're not always going to be perfect."

Thanks to a supportive family, life as a student athlete has become manageable.

"'Pag gusto mo talagang ipagsabay 'yung dalawang bagay magagawa mo siya. Yun lang kailangang mas scheduled na siya. My family understands it kapag sinasabi ko sa kanila I can't go out because I have to study, they understand."