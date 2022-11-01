UP head coach Goldwin Monteverde. UAAP Media.

MANILA, Philippines -- The University of the Philippines (UP) Fighting Maroons were not out for revenge against National University (NU), insists head coach Goldwin Monteverde after his players got back at the only team to have beaten them so far in UAAP Season 85.

The defending champions lost to NU, 80-75, when they met in the first round but pulled off a reversal in their second round encounter last Sunday. Behind a career-game from Cyril Gonzales, UP came away with a 75-63 victory.

Monteverde praised the Fighting Maroons' effort on defense, particularly in the second half where they limited the Bulldogs to just 23 points. UP ended the game on a 13-0 blast, holding NU scoreless in the final four minutes and 32 seconds of the contest.

"I really think that our defense in the third quarter changed the game," Monteverde explained. "We tightened up on defense, not like nung first half na ang daming dribble penetrations nung NU. Guys adjusted well at na-prevent namin 'yung mga maraming penetrations like sa first half."

But Monteverde -- who left the NU basketball program in 2020 after a successful stint with its high school team -- insisted that avenging their first round loss against the Bulldogs was not a priority for the defending champions.

"Hindi naman, it's not about NU," he said. "Kumbaga kami, we just talked about opening up 'yung second round [by] gathering as many wins as we could, to enter the Final 4 and have that shot again in the finals."

"Every game naman, we treat the same," Monteverde added. "So for me, this win would get us closer sa goal namin."

UP forward Zavier Lucero admitted that getting back at the Bulldogs is "big for us" but stressed that starting the second round on a winning note is what's important.

"[It's] a step in the right direction," said Lucero, who had an all-around effort of 16 points, five assists, four rebounds, two steals, and a block against NU.

"First game of the second round, and we wanted to start off strong. It wasn't pretty at all times, but we pulled it off," he added. "We did what we needed to win the game."

UP will now look to extend their winning streak to five games when they take on Adamson University on Wednesday at the Mall of Asia Arena. The Fighting Maroons hacked out an 87-78 overtime win over the Soaring Falcons when they met in the first round.

"Wala kang team na pwedeng pabayaan," said Monteverde. "We respect every team we play against, same with Adamson. We just have to really prepare for them."

