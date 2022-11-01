UAAP: La Salle women eager to build on big win over UST

The De La Salle Lady Archers celebrate a basket against the UST Golden Tigresses in their UAAP Season 85 second round game at the Araneta Coliseum. UAAP Media.

MANILA, Philippines -- The De La Salle University Lady Archers believe they are making strides in the UAAP Season 85 women's basketball tournament after a hard-earned win over the University of Santo Tomas (UST) last Saturday.

La Salle avenged a first-round loss to the Growling Tigresses by holding on for a 67-60 triumph, which improved their record to 6-2.

They are now tied with UST in the league standings, and are in a strong position to contend for a twice-to-beat advantage in the playoffs. For head coach Cholo Villanueva, it is crucial for the Lady Archers to ride the momentum of their win against the Tigresses.

"It gives us a confidence-booster," said Villanueva.

UST entered the second round as the second-seeded team, having given defending champion National University (NU) a big scare in their first meeting.

But the Lady Archers got a big game from Joehanna Arciga and clutch makes down the stretch from Lee Sario to hold off the Tigresses, and hand them their second loss of the season.

"Pero for us, it's just one win," Villanueva also stressed. "[We're] just correcting whatever mistakes that we made."

"I always tell the girls that there's no sense in losing if you're not learning. So, losses are losses if you don't learn anything. Pero losses are learnings if you learn something from it," he added.

Villanueva is the first to say that his team is "not really very talented," but he is proud of the collective effort that his players make in order to pull off victories. He believes that this mentality will be crucial as La Salle chases their first finals appearance in the women's basketball tournament since 2016.

The Lady Archers, then led by national team mainstay Khate Castillo, lost in two games to the NU Lady Bulldogs in the Season 79 finals.

"I'm just proud of our girls, because everybody who went in did their role, on point, just to win this game against the No. 2 team. So we're not a team made of one or two players, we're a team made of 16 strong players," said Villanueva. "Basketball is a team game, that's why we were able to win today."

The Lady Archers return to action on Wednesday, November 2, against Far Eastern University at the UST Quadricentennial Pavilion.

