KJ McDaniels while playing for NLEX. File photo/PBA Images

MANILA -- Meralco has decided to get another import to save its sagging PBA Commissioner's Cup campaign.

The Bolts tapped the services of veteran import KJ McDaniels, who used to be part of sister team Talk 'N Text.

Coach Norman Black has decided to let go of reinforcement Johnny O'Bryant after seeing his team win only once in six games.

McDaniels was to join the Bolts in practice on Tuesday.

McDaniels has already proven himself when he made his league debut for the Tropang GIGA back in 2019.

He was later tapped by NLEX for the 2021–2022 Governors' Cup. He went home, however, to attend to his partner's birth.

McDaniels will make his first appearance in Meralco jersey when they take on the mighty Bay Area this Friday.

The Bolts was reportedly eyeing to get Jessie Govan as a replacement import but the latter went over the 6-foot-10 height limit for conference.

