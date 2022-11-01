Converge coach Aldin Ayo. Arvin Lim, ABS-CBN Sports/File photo

Coach Aldin Ayo is not looking far ahead despite the recent successes of his Converge FiberXers team.

Ayo said the squad which is riding a 4-win win streak is still in the process of learning his system.

"We'll just take it one game at a time," said the young coach.

The FiberXers are in solo third place at 5-2, but have a good chance of clinching at least a top 2 spot going to the quarterfinals, which meant enjoying a twice-to-beat advantage.

Guest team Bay Area Dragons (6-1) and the Magnolia Hotshots (5-1) currently rank as the top 1 and 2.

But Ayo said they are not thinking about the ranks just yet.

"We're still in the process of polishing our system. They (FiberXers) already have the idea of what to do, but I always tell them that knowing is not enough. Even if you know the system, it's about doing it, it's about executing it, and be the best in doing it," he said.

Right now, Ayo said perfecting the system in place is what Converge's immediate goal.

"Wala pa kami dun sa sinasabi naming 'state,' which is yung mastery (ng system)," the coach added.

Converge still have five games left in the eliminations against NLEX, Phoenix, Rain or Shine, NorthPort, and Barangay Ginebra.