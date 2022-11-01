NBA: Nets hold off Pacers for second win of season

The Nets' Royce O'Neale (L) and Kevin Durant (R) react to a basket during the first half of their game against the New Orleans Pelicans at the Barclays Center, in Brooklyn borough of New York, New York, USA, 19 October 2022. File photo. Sarah Yenesel, EPA-EFE.

LOS ANGELES -- Kevin Durant scored 36 points on a milestone night Monday to help the Brooklyn Nets fend off the Indiana Pacers 116-109 and claim a badly needed second win of the NBA season.

Kyrie Irving scored 28 points and Nic Claxton chipped in 19 for the Nets, who led by as many as 24 points but were tied at 100-100 with 6:54 to play.

"We stayed poised," Durant said in an on-court post-game interview. "They threw a lot of junk in the game, running and jumping us at halfcourt, pressuring us, trying to speed the game up.

"I think we took our time, guys made shots down the stretch, got stops as well."



Brooklyn took a 92-85 lead into the final quarter, but Indiana tied it up on Chris Duarte's driving layup.

Brooklyn answered with a two-handed dunk from Claxton off a miss by Irving and a pull-up jump shot from Durant -- who finally clinched the victory with a pair of free throws.

Durant passed Vince Carter for 19th on the NBA's all-time scoring list. He now has 25,752.

"Vince Carter is the first player I watched and idolized as a kid, so it's pretty cool to pass him up. Glad I'm doing it in a Nets uniform."

After watching his star-studded team get off to a struggling start this season, Nets coach Steve Nash said he liked what he saw from them on court.

"The win is nice, but I care much more about the process," Nash said. "I thought our process was great, our spirit was great. We were connected. We played hard."

Elsewhere, Sacramento's Davion Mitchell produced two clutch jump shots in the final 1:26 as the Kings rallied from a 15-point halftime deficit to beat the Hornets 115-108 in Charlotte.

Kevin Huerter scored 26 points and Mitchell came off the bench to add 23 for the Kings, who notched their second straight win after starting the season 0-4.

Sacramento out-scored Charlotte 37-18 in the third period, taking the lead for the first time on Matthew Dellavedova's three-pointer with 3:43 left in the quarter.

Charlotte, coming off an overtime victory over the NBA champion Golden State Warriors on Saturday, battled back to regain the lead in the fourth, and it was tied up after Charlotte's Jalen McDaniels drained a three-pointer with 1:39 remaining.

Mitchell responded with a three-pointer and a jump shot and the Kings held on for the victory.

P.J. Washington led the Hornets with 28 points and Kelly Oubre added 16.

In Washington, James Harden scored 23 points and handed out 17 assists to fuel the short-handed Philadelphia 76ers in a 118-111 victory over the Wizards.

Tyrese Maxey added 28 points for the Sixers and Georges Niang made four three-pointers on the way to 12 points as Philadelphia won despite the absence of star center Joel Embiid.

Cameroon's Embiid was sidelined by non-Covid illness, the team said.

Philadelphia pushed their lead to as many as 18 points early in the fourth quarter before Washington sliced the deficit to five with 33.8 seconds to play on a three-pointer by Kristaps Porzingis.

Porzingis led the Wizards with 32 points and Bradley Beal added 19, but Washington dropped their third straight decision as Harden sealed it with two free throws and Porzingis missed a long-range jumper.

