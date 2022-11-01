NU head coach Jeff Napa. UAAP Media.

MANILA, Philippines -- National University (NU) head coach Jeff Napa has no complaints over how his players competed against the University of the Philippines (UP) last Sunday, noting that they responded well to his challenge.

The Bulldogs kept in step with the Fighting Maroons until the final four minutes and 33 seconds of the game, where they were held scoreless while UP scored 13 unanswered points. The defending champions avenged their first round loss to NU by taking a 75-63 triumph.

"I take full responsibility dito sa loss na 'to dahil okay naman 'yung ginawa ng mga bata eh," said Napa, who lamented that they couldn't play a complete game against the Fighting Maroons.

"We came up short, this game did not [end] the way we wanted it to end up. Pero ganoon talaga eh. Siguro pinakita ng kabila na they are deserving to win this game talaga," he added.

Napa revealed after the game that he had challenged his players to take more responsibility and "step out" of his shadow, as the coach wanted the Bulldogs to get more credit for their success in UAAP Season 85.

While he is proud of his players' response to the challenge, Napa also acknowledged that their shortcomings against UP showed that his team still needs more guidance in order to truly develop into "big-time players."

"Sabi ko, kung gusto niyong maging big-time players talaga, kailangan wala kayo sa shadow ko eh. Hindi 'yung lagi ako 'yung nakikita, or nagli-lead ng team," Napa explained. "Give credit talaga sa mga bata. Nag-step out sila sa shadow ko talaga."

"Andoon 'yung desire, 'yung effort ng mga bata eh," he added. "Pero siyempre, hindi natin ma-[prevent] 'yung mga bata from making a bad decision. Pero still, it's my fault."

"Kailangan ma-guide ko pa sila ng tama talaga. Para, at least 'yun nga, pagdating sa mga big-time games talaga na ganito, handa sila talaga na mag-step up, umalis doon sa shadow ko talaga."

Napa pointed out that several of his key players are either rookies or sophomores, notably lead guard Steve Nash Enriquez as well as big man Omar John. Players like Kean Baclaan and Jake Figueroa have also been trusted with big roles despite their youth.

"They are young. Talagang hindi sila sanay," the coach said. "Mino-mold pa lang talaga sila. Siguro, ako 'yung nagmo-mold kung anong hugis ang gagawin nila."

"Pero I'm happy na talagang nagli-live up sila sa expectations," he added. "Hindi ako kuntento siyempre, dahil talo eh. Pero, alam ko naman, every loss, masakit para sa kanila talaga."

"Siguro, 'yun ang step siguro para maging successful kami dito sa run na 'to. 'Yung adversity na kailangan naming tahakin."

The loss was the second straight for the Bulldogs, who dropped to 5-3 in the men's basketball tournament.

