U23 Azkals go winless in Asian Cup qualifiers

The Philippine Azkals Under-23 Men's Team will exit the 2022 AFC Under-23 Asian Cup qualifiers without a win.

This, after a disappointing 1-0 result against Timor Leste on Sunday night at the Jalan Besar Stadium in Singapore.

A late goal by Zenivio Mota in the 89th minute broke the hearts of the U23 Azkals. They lost all three of their matches in the qualifiers, held in a centralized venue in Singapore.

The U23 Azkals opened their stint with a 0-3 loss to defending champion South Korea, then absorbed a 0-1 defeat against Singapore where they blew a chance to go ahead off a missed penalty kick.

The Azkals trounced Timor Leste, 6-1, when they played in the Southeast Asian Games in 2019 but couldn't find their mark in the Asian Cup qualifiers.

The U23 Azkals did not score a single goal in the competition.

Meanwhile, Timor Leste finished third in Group H with four points off a 1-1-1 record. Singapore also had four points, while South Korea topped the group with nine points on three wins, with a +13 goal differential.

South Korea qualified to the Asian Cup in Uzbekistan on June 1-19, 2022.