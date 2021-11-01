Shiga routed by Tokyo in Emperor's Cup loss

The Shiga Lakestars exited the 97th Emperor's Cup after a 92-75 setback to Alvark Tokyo, Monday at the Arena Tachikawa Tachihi in Tokyo.

Alvark overwhelmed the Lakestars in the fourth quarter to turn what had been a close game between two Division 1 teams into a comfortable victory.

It was a balanced effort for Tokyo, led by Sebastian Saiz with 19 points and 17 rebounds, and Ryan Rossiter with 15 points. Jordan Taylor added 14 points and three assists in the win.

Shiga got 28 points from Sean O'Mara, while Ovie Soko contributed 13 markers and Kiefer Ravena had 12 points and two assists.

The Lakestars maintained a slim lead for most of the way but Tokyo overtook them late in the third quarter off two free throws by Daiki Tanaka, 61-59. That gave Alvark the momentum they needed, and they went on to outscore Shiga 31-16 in the pivotal fourth quarter.

Tokyo pulled away when Motoki Kojima nailed a triple for a 72-66 lead with seven minutes left, and Shiga's Novar Gadson was called for an unsportsmanlike foul in the subsequent possession. That led to two free throws and another bucket for Kojima, pushing Tokyo ahead 76-66.

The Tokyo lead reached 20 points, 88-68, with under three minutes left off a Saiz and-1, before Ravena nailed a triple on the other end to briefly give Shiga some life. It was too little, too late, however, as the Lakestars faded down the stretch of the contest.

Alvark will play Kagawa Five Arrows, which beat Thirdy Ravena's San-En NeoPhoenix earlier in the day.

Meanwhile, Dwight Ramos and the Toyoma Grouses progressed to the next round of the All Japan Championship after a 94-87 triumph over the Ibaraki Robots.

Ramos had five points, four rebounds, and three assists in 24 minutes, while center Joshua Smith put up 21 points and nine boards for Toyama.

Ibaraki continues to play without Asian import Javi Gomez de Liano.