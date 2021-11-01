San-En out of Emperor's Cup after loss to Kagawa

Thirdy Ravena and the San-En NeoPhoenix have been eliminated from the Emperor's Cup. File photo. (c) B.LEAGUE

Thirdy Ravena and the San-En NeoPhoenix bowed out of the 97th Emperor's Cup on Monday after a 95-71 setback to the Kagawa Five Arrows at the Arena Tachikawa Tachihi in Tokyo, Japan.

Kagawa outscored San-En, 28-18, in the second quarter to pull away, and piled it on in the third frame to take complete control of the contest.

The NeoPhoenix had hoped to build on a comfortable 90-76 triumph over the Koshigaya Alphas on Sunday but faltered against the second division squad.

Australia's Rhys Vague led the way for Kagawa, scoring 26 points on 7-of-11 shooting from beyond the arc on top of nine rebounds and five assists. Another Australian, Angus Brandt, added 15 points, and Hiroki Taniguchi had 14 markers.

Yusei Sugiura had 16 points to lead San-En, which continues to miss the services of Elias Harris. Ravena put up seven points, seven rebounds, two assists and a steal in 26 minutes.

San-En was competitive at the start and trailed by just four points, 23-19, after the opening period but went cold in the second quarter. Kagawa took its first double-digit lead at 36-26 with seven minutes left off a Takuro Tsukuba bucket.

Kagawa continued to wax hot from the perimeter, and an and-1 play by Brandt in the final minute gave them a 51-37 lead at the half. The Five Arrows went on to outscore San-En, 21-13, in the third period to maintain their lead.

The Kagawa lead ballooned to 29 points, 83-54, with eight minutes left after a Vague triple.

Also on Monday, the Shinshu Brave Warriors advanced to the next round after escaping with a 69-67 triumph over the Hiroshima Dragonflies.

Matthew Aquino was not fielded in the game, but Shinshu got 20 points and 11 rebounds from Josh Hawkinson in the victory.

Wayne Marshall nailed the game-winning putback with a second left after rebounding Yudai Okada's miss to give Shinshu the lead.