NBA: Kevin Durant ejected in Nets' rout of Pistons

Kevin Durant scored 23 points before being ejected for a flagrant foul late in the third quarter as the host Brooklyn Nets beat the Detroit Pistons 117-91 Sunday night.

Durant was ejected with 3:23 remaining in the third quarter and the Nets leading 85-68. He was thrown out when his right forearm and elbow hit Kelly Olynyk's face just outside the paint.

Olynyk made the two free throws after the flagrant 2 foul, and Cory Joseph hit a basket, but the Nets ended the third period on an 11-2 run and led 96-74 heading into the fourth.

Durant shot 10 of 13 from the field before getting ejected.

James Harden produced his 59th career regular-season triple-double with 18 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds as the Nets led by as many as 30. It was Harden's 13th triple-double with the Nets.

The Nets shot a franchise-record 65.3 percent from the field, making 47 of 72 attempts. Their previous high was 65.2 percent on April 17, 1982, at Detroit.

Brooklyn's LaMarcus Aldridge added 16 points on 7-of-8 shooting from the field after getting his 20,000th career point on Friday. DeAndre Bembry added 15 points and Joe Harris 12.

The Nets won consecutive games for the first time this season thanks to their torrid shooting display.

The Pistons rested rookie Cade Cunningham. The top overall pick made his debut by playing 19 minutes Saturday in his return from a sprained right ankle.

Joseph led the Pistons with 13 points and Josh Jackson added 12 as Detroit shot 40.5 percent from the field. Jerami Grant was held to 11 points on 5-of-15 from the floor.