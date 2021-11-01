Hidilyn Diaz 'humbled' by kids' Halloween costumes

MANILA, Philippines -- Olympic champion Hidilyn Diaz proved to be quite the popular costume among children during Halloween, much to the delight of the Filipina weightlifter.

A look at Diaz's Instagram shows several children wearing the weightlifter's trademark blue uniform and lifting makeshift barbells, in an attempt to duplicate Diaz's historic feat in the Tokyo Olympics earlier this year.

Among those who dressed up as Diaz for Halloween is Dahlia Amélie, the daughter of Anne Curtis and Erwan Heussaff.

On Instagram, Curtis said: "@hidilyndiaz inspiring the youth that with hard work and perseverance you can achieve your biggest/heaviest dream."

Diaz also highlighted some other 'Hidilyns' on her Instagram page and said that she is "humbled by your tribute to me."

The weightlifter has not shied away from her responsibilities as a role model and she was delighted to have inspired the youth with her historic achievement in the Olympics.

"Naging instrument lang po ako para magbigay ng karangalan sa ating bansa," said Diaz. "Mas mahalaga ang pagbuhat natin ang sarili nating responsibilidad, hindi lang para sa ating sarili, kundi para sa ating kapwa at bayan."