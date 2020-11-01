WATCH: Ryan Araña as Sadako strikes fear into PBA players' hearts

Even though games are still suspended, PBA players still found a way to have fun inside the league's bubble in Clark, Pampanga.

Rain Or Shine veteran Ryan Araña played a Halloween prank on his fellow players, dressing up as the iconic horror movie character Sadako from "The Ring" franchise.

With some help from rookie teammate Prince Rivero, Araña scared several fellow players -- including teammate Prince Rivero, NorthPort's Jonathan Grey, and Meralco's Raymond Almazan.

Warning: the video contains profane language.

Other players were quick to applaud Araña for his prank, with San Miguel's Terrence Romeo -- who has left the bubble due to a shoulder injury -- asking for more.

SMB veteran Chris Ross, meanwhile, said he was just glad that "no one punched you in the face." TNT Tropang Giga's Ray Parks expressed relief that they are on a different floor at Quest Hotel.

On his Instagram stories, Grey vowed to get Araña back.

Players are biding their time at Quest Hotel, ahead of the resumption of games on November 3. The PBA suspended the 2020 PBA Philippine Cup last Friday in order to review its COVID-19 protocols, after a referee and a Blackwater Elite player were tagged as suspected positive cases.

Both the referee and the player have since tested negative in subsequent antigen and RT-PCR tests.