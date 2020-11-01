WATCH: Naoya Inoue demolishes Moloney, sets sights on Casimero's title

Japanese boxer Naoya Inoue (L) reacts after knocking down Australian boxer Jason Moloney during their bantamweight title bout at MGM Grand Conference Center on October 31, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Mikey Williams, Getty Images North America/AFP.



Japan's Naoya Inoue overwhelmed challenger Jason Moloney to make a successful defense of his bantamweight belts on Saturday in Las Vegas, after which he expressed his intent to win the other belts in the division.

Inoue, 27, unleashed a right hand that dropped Moloney in the seventh round. It marked the second time that Moloney touched the canvas, having gotten knocked down in the sixth round as well thanks to a left hook.

The referee waved the fight off after the second knockdown.

Show. Closed. 😳



In the closing seconds of Round 7, @naoyainoue_410 sealed a dominant performance like no one else in the Bantamweight division can. Beware. #InoueMoloney pic.twitter.com/CnABtOy8zS — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) November 1, 2020

We know, it happened in a flash.



Got your replays right here. 👇



What a statement by @naoyainoue_410. #InoueMoloney pic.twitter.com/mwHaZQeZRb — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) November 1, 2020

The Japanese sensation known as the "Monster" retained the IBF, WBA, and The RING bantamweight titles.

However, he still wants to get his hands on the WBC and WBO versions of the 118-pound belt.

"The [Nordine] Oubaali-[Nonito] Donaire [winner] with the WBC title and [Johnriel] Casimero with the WBO, they're within my sights are far as fights go," Inoue said, as quoted by ESPN, after his bout.

Casimero and Inoue were all set for a title unification fight in April, but that bout was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Since then, Casimero has defended his WBO belt against Ghana's Duke Micah, after which he once again called out Inoue.

Donaire, meanwhile, lost to Inoue in a Fight of the Year contender in Saitama, Japan last November in the bantamweight final of the World Boxing Super Series. "The Filipino Flash" is scheduled to fight Nordine Oubaali in December for the WBC bantamweight belt.