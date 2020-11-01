Thirdy Ravena finally joins NeoPhoenix, set for Nov. 7 debut

Former Ateneo star Thirdy Ravena is ready to reinforce San-En NeoPhoenix in Japan's B.League, as he joined his professional team for practice for the first time on Saturday.

Ravena had to complete a 14-day quarantine period upon his arrival in Japan and only got to begin training yesterday.

Though late to join the squad, Ravena's bond with his team was immediately clear as he helped them celebrate the birthday of fellow import Kyle Hunt.

Ravena will play for NeoPhoenix for the first time on Nov. 7, when they go on the road against Shimane Susanoo Magic.

San-En has won just once in its first 10 games, with its lone win a 94-75 victory over Kyoto last week.

Ravena got to play for NeoPhoenix via the B.League's Asian Player Quotas, which was implemented for the first time this season. He is the first Filipino to join the league.