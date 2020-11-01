Megan Rapinoe, Sue Bird announce engagement

WASHINGTON -- Two-time Women's World Cup winner Megan Rapinoe and four-time Olympic women's basketball champion Sue Bird have announced their engagement on social media.

Bird posted a photo on her Instagram account Friday of a kneeling Rapinoe placing a ring on her left hand.

"Ring Season. Congrats to THE power couple on their engagement!!!" tweeted the Seattle Storm, the Women's NBA club Bird helped to a league title in October.

Rapinoe, a 35-year-old midfielder, sparked the United States to victory in the 2015 and 2019 Women's World Cups and a gold medal at the 2012 London Olympics.

She is a winger and captain for the OL Reign of the National Women's Soccer League.

Bird, a 40-year-old guard, sparked the US women's Olympic basketball dynasty to gold medals in 2004, 2008, 2012 and 2016 and helped the Storm capture Women's NBA titles in 204, 2010, 2018 and this year, when they played in a Florida Covid-19 quarantine bubble.

© Agence France-Presse