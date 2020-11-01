LOOK: Teams to play back-to-back games as PBA races to finish elims

MANILA, Philippines -- Teams will play back-to-back games, and there will be five quadruple-headers as the PBA races to finish the elimination round of the 2020 Philippine Cup in its bubble in Clark, Pampanga.

Games scheduled for October 30 and 31, and November 1 and 2 were cancelled as the league reviewed its protocols.

The PBA announced on Saturday that games will resume on Tuesday, November 3, with new protocols recommended by the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases to be implemented.

There will be four games on Tuesday: Blackwater vs. San Miguel, Phoenix Super LPG vs. TerraFirma Dyip, NorthPort vs. TNT Tropang Giga, and Barangay Ginebra vs. Alaska.

For four of those teams, it will be a quick turnaround as they play the next day in what will be another quadruple header: Rain or Shine vs. NLEX, Blackwater vs. Meralco, Magnolia vs. TNT Tropang Giga, and NorthPort vs. Barangay Ginebra.

There will be three more quadruple headers and two triple headers, with the elimination round to conclude on November 11, Wednesday.

Below is the full schedule of the PBA All-Filipino Cup as of October 31:

The PBA announced on Saturday that the Blackwater player who initially tested positive before producing negative results in subsequent retests will complete his 10-day isolation period before returning to the bubble.

There will also be an independent marshall who will oversee and ensure compliance with the health and safety protocols of the league. The Clark Development Corporation (CDC) has also assigned a separate temporary quarantine facility for the PBA within the Clark Freeport Zone.