Ahead of resumption of games, PBA players test negative for COVID-19

MANILA, Philippines -- All players of the 12 PBA teams have returned negative results from their most recent COVID-19 tests, the league announced on Sunday.

These results were from the third round of RT-PCR testing conducted inside the PBA bubble in Clark, Pampanga.

PBA teams are currently on standby mode at the bubble, after games were suspended last October 30 while the league strengthened its COVID-19 protocols together with the Clark Development Corporation, the Department of Health, and the Inter-Agency Task Force.

Games will resume on Tuesday, November 3, with the first of five quadruple-headers.

The league will implement stricter protocols recommended by the IATF, including the appointment of an independent marshal who will oversee and ensure the compliance with health and safety protocols.

As an additional safety measure and in coordination with the CDC, the PBA will be assigned a separate temporary quarantine facility within the Clark Freeport Zone.

The PBA has stressed that the bubble "has not been breached," after a referee and a player from Blackwater Elite returned positive tests. They both eventually produced negative results after subsequent re-tests via antigen and RT-PCR testing.

The Blackwater player will complete his 10-day isolation before returning to the bubble.

"Let me assure everyone that the bubble's very safe," said Dr. Raul Canlas, the PBA's medical consultant, during an appearance on "The Chasedown," Saturday.

"In fact, for the families who are listening, siguro mas safe pa nga ang bubble kesa where we are. They're tested often, they're rigidly controlled. I think they're in a safer place than where we are right now," he added.