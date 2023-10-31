Adamson coach Nash Racela. UAAP Media.

MANILA — Adamson University now has clearer vision of who will be suiting up for them as the UAAP Season 86 Men’s Basketball Tournament elimination round nears its end.

The Soaring Falcons will be heading into their final five games of Round 2 without Jerom Lastimosa due to his ACL tear, but head coach Nash Racela bared that they are already moving ahead from this unfortunate development for the San Marcelino-based squad.

“We've been in that situation the whole year,” said Racela on competing in the majority of their games without the King Falcon.

“Actually, that's why medyo up and down [kami]. Puro hanap sa kaliwa, hanap sa kanan, but I'm sure our players are up to the challenge naman especially now.”

Adamson has managed to tally a 4-5 record after its first nine games and is currently in the no. 4 spot in the standings with a similar showing with Ateneo de Manila University.

This is despite Lastimosa only playing a single game this season as he made a cameo appearance during their bout against University of the Philippines.

He had three points, two rebounds, and a block in eight minutes and 18 seconds of action right before exiting the game early.

And while Racela is aware of how tough it is to fill up Lastimosa’s place, the former PBA mentor is confident that with a collaborative approach, Adamson will still be able to put themselves in a good position to snag a semifinals spot.

“Yung Jerom Lastimosa, mahirap punuan,” Racela admitted.

“It will be a collective thing for the team. From player number one to player number 15, it's really all the contributions that they could give —positive contributions,” he added.

"It's going to be a collective contribution from everyone. We're not really specific to guys like Joem Sabandal and [Matthew Montebon], Matt [Erolon], and even Jed [Colonia], it's more [like] lahat.”

“It's a struggle, but as long as there's a window, there's hope. Makikita mo naman when you look at the standings. I just want them to look at the big picture and look at the positive side of things,” the coach stressed.

“As long as magtulong-tulong sila I'm sure we'll be okay.”

For them to do this, however, Racela is challenging them to toughen up even more as they approach their final games which will be pivotal for their Season 86 campaign.

“[More] consistency, and I think, developing grit because every game will be like this,” he said, talking about their 63-54 victory over Far Eastern University last Sunday.“Wala naman masyadong games na malaking ang lamang. Every game for us will be close so we need to learn [those].”