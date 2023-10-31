Photo from PVL Media Bureau

MANILA — The Chery Tiggo Crossovers scored a dominant win over the Gerflor Defenders to return to their winning ways at the 2023 PVL All-Filipino Conference at the Filoil EcoOil Centre in San Juan City.

Bouncing back from a loss versus the Akari Chargers in their previous game, the Crossovers swept the Defenders, 25-8, 25-12, 25-20, in their matchup Wednesday, to improve to 3-1.

The Defenders, meanwhile, continue to be submerged in the losing column with a 0-4 record, despite keeping the third set close.

More details to follow.