PBA: TNT routs Cavitex, clinches third straight 3x3 crown

The TNT Triple Giga. PBA Images.

MANILA — The TNT Triple Giga continues to rule the PBA 3x3 scene.

The Almond Vosotros-starred squad routed the CAVITEX Braves, 21-12, at the league’s Season 3 Second Conference Leg 3 at the Ayala Malls Fairview Terraces.

Vosotros poured in 12 points to lead TNT in its historic victory as they became the first franchise to bag three straight legs in a single conference.

The Mau Belen-led team also completed a 5-game sweep of their assignments since yesterday, allowing them to bring home the P100,000 cash prize.

Already ahead by six, 12-6, after TNT scored six straight points, the Triple Giga went on a 9-to-3 run to end the game capped by a deuce by Vosotros with only 11 ticks left in the finals.

They defeated Northport Batang Pier in the quarterfinals, 18-15, and Pioneer Elastoseal in the semifinals, 21-18.

Meanwhile, Magat led the Braves with six markers as they now have finished twice as the runners-up to TNT in this conference.

The Kyles Lao-led squad brought home Php 50,000 in doing so.

En route to the finals, Cavitex moved past the Purefoods TJ Giants in the quarters, 20-14, and the Meralco Bolts in the semis, 21-19.

In the battle for third faceoff, the Bolts earned P30,000 following a 21-16 win over Pioneer.

THE SCORES:

Finals

TNT (21) – Vosotros 12, Saldua 4, Exciminiano 3, Mendoza 2.

Cavitex (12) – Magat 6, Ighalo 4, Gonzaga 1, Galanza 1.



Third place

Meralco (21) – Sedurifa 11, Manday 6, Caduyac 2, Manlangit 2.

Pioneer Elastoseal (16) – Morido 8, Mocon 4, Villamor 3, Baltazar 1.