Volleyball: NU sweeps UP to keep unbeaten slate in SSL

Reigning UAAP champion National U is still unbeaten in the Shakey's Super League. SSL photo.



MANILA, Philippines -- National University (NU) is still undefeated in the Shakey's Super League Collegiate Pre-Season Tournament after dismissing the University of the Philippines (UP) in three sets, Sunday at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum.

The reigning UAAP champions booked a 25-21, 25-16, 25-20 triumph over the Fighting Maroons to improve to 2-0 in Pool E.

A balanced effort got it done for the Lady Bulldogs as Bella Belen and Sheena Toring each contributed eight points, while Erin Pangilinan scored seven. Skipper Princess Robles and Alyssa Solomon each had six points.

The Lady Bulldogs drew 27 free points off UP's unforced errors. Jewel Encarnacion had eight points for the Fighting Maroons.

UP dropped to 1-1 in the second round.

In another game, Ateneo de Manila University improved to 1-1 in Pool E after turning back the University of Perpetual Help, 25-21, 26-24, 26-24.

AC Miner led the way for the Blue Eagles with 15 points built on 10 kills, three aces and two blocks while Lyann de Guzman contributed 13 points. Faith Nisperos (12) and Vanie Gandler (10) also finished in double figures for Ateneo.

Perpetual is now 0-2 in Pool E.

Related video: