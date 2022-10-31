Cyril Gonzales (15) earned Player of the Game honors in UP's big win over NU. UAAP Media.

MANILA, Philippines -- Cyril Gonzales picked the perfect time to have his breakout performance in the UAAP Season 85 men's basketball tournament.

The unheralded guard only scored a total of 26 points for the University of the Philippines (UP) in the first round, but was a major factor in their triumph against National University (NU) to open the second round last Sunday.

Gonzales scored 12 of his career-high 15 points in the fourth quarter, while adding two rebounds and two steals in 21 minutes as the Fighting Maroons pulled away late for a 75-63 victory. He scored five points in the final minute, including the dagger three-pointer with 50 seconds left and a jumper to ice the game for UP.

"Ginawa ko lang 'yung dapat kong gawin, 'yung role ko," Gonzales said after helping UP improve to 7-1 in the men's basketball tournament. "Bonus na lang 'yung puntos."

For Gonzales, his performance is also a credit to the trust placed in him by UP coach Goldwin Monteverde, who has been steering his basketball career since his days with the NU Bullpups.

"Binibigyan ko ng halaga 'yung tiwala ni coach," said Gonzales, who was listed as a reserve when UP won the UAAP championship in Season 84 before making it to the roster in Season 85.

"Ginagawa ko 'yung role ko sa team. Ano man mangyari after ng game, buo pa rin kami. May tiwala si coach sakin, may tiwala rin ako sa pinapagawa niya sa 'kin," he added.

Monteverde, for his part, said he was not at all surprised to see Gonzales' breakout game. Before his game-clinching makes in the final minute, Gonzales had also converted an offensive rebound with two minutes to go that gave UP a five-point cushion, 68-63.

The Fighting Maroons wound up out-scoring NU, 13-0, in the final 4:32 of the ball game to turn what had been a nip-and-tuck contest into a double-digit win.

"Sa totoo lang, Cyril naman, ever since before, alam ko 'yung capability niya. I think he was given that moment to show kung ano 'yung kaya niya," said Monteverde. "Lahat naman kami, 'yung tiwala namin sa kanya, malaki."

"Sa akin, I’m really happy with the way he played in the fourth quarter."

UP returns to action on Wednesday against Adamson University at the Mall of Asia Arena.

UAAP Season 85 is streaming on iWantTFC every Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday, available for Premium users outside the Philippines.

Related video: