MANILA, Philippines -- Already a trailblazer for female basketball players in the country, Jack Animam on Sunday took on a new role when she served as an analyst for UAAP women's basketball games.

Animam worked the Season 85 second round games between Far Eastern University and University of the East, and National University (NU) and the University of the Philippines (UP) at the Araneta Coliseum.

"Never in my wildest dreams [did I think] na one day, maga-analyst ako," Animam told reporters after calling the game between her alma mater and the Fighting Maroons.

The former UAAP Most Valuable Player was admittedly nervous to make her debut on the panel, and expressed her gratitude to Diego Dario -- a former UP standout who did the play-by-play for the women's games -- for guiding her.

"Noong una, medyo kinakabahan ako, pero ang galing din ni Diego [Dario]. So parang naging comfortable na ako. Tapos parang wala na, para lang akong nanonood ng game but I have to make comments and analyze what they're doing. Kwento-kwento, ganoon," said Animam.

Animam was thrilled to have followed in the footsteps of some of her idols in the game by serving as an analyst for Sunday's games. UAAP women's basketball standouts Bea Daez of UP and Danica Jose of Ateneo have also worked games this season.

"Dati ina-idol ko sila Ate Bea [Fabregas], Ate Danica [Jose], akala ko sila lang," said Animam. "Pero masaya siya."

Watching the game on the sidelines also gave Animam a different perspective, the former NU center said.

"Iba 'yung as a player ka sa spectator ka. Grabe, ang dami. Ang dami mong makikita na hindi ko nakita noong naglalaro ako. Mas lumawak 'yung understanding mo pa for the game," she said.

Animam is unsure if she will be able to work a UAAP game again this season, as the center is expected to sign with a club team soon and continue her professional career. Nonetheless, she was glad to add another achievement to her already bursting resume.

"Definitely a new experience for me, first analyst thing. And, I hope I exceeded their expectations," Animam said.

