TNT remains king of PBA 3x3

TNT takes a championship selfie after ruling the First Conference of the PBA 3x3 Season 2. PBA Media

MANILA, Philippines -- TNT lived up to its billing as kings of PBA 3x3 when it captured the First Conference championship of the league's second season, Sunday night at Robinsons Place Novaliches.

TNT outlasted Platinum Karaoke, 20-17, behind clutch baskets by Almond Vosotros and Gyrann Mendoza to cap a dominant campaign in the opening tournament of Season 2.

Mendoza scored on a layup with 19 seconds to go in the grand finale to break the game’s final deadlock, after which Vosotros put the final nail on the coffin by hitting two-for-two from the line to run away with the title and the P750,000 prize money.

Vosotros led the team with eight points, Mendoza added seven, while big man Lervin Flores and Ping Exciminiano had three and two points, respectively, for TNT, which became the first team to win two conference championships in the standalone tournament.

“Sa practice pa lang, everyday, we take it seriously, and we make sure we stay focused kung gusto naming maulit yung nagawa namin last conference,” said winning coach Mau Belen.

The Tropang Giga ended their Season 1 campaign by claiming the Third Conference championship behind a dramatic overtime win over Purefoods TJ Titans.

Then they picked up from where they left off as the team topped three out of the six legs at stake in the First Conference of the new season, making the Tropang Giga the No. 1 seeded team heading into the grand finals.

TNT routed NorthPort in the quarterfinals, 21-11, and then turned back fourth seed Cavitex in the semis, 21-16, to earn a return trip to the finals.

Platinum Karaoke, meanwhile, went up the ladder after going through the pool play, and proved it is for real when it hacked out a 19-15 grind-out win against No. 3 J&T Express in the quarterfinals.

In the semis, the team of coach Anton Altamirano survived Meralco by the skin of its teeth, 16-15, to arrange the finals showdown with TNT.

Platinum fell behind early on, 5-0, but clawed its way back and even led, 15-14, after two free throws by Nico Salva inside the final two minutes.

It last held the lead at 17-16 on a pair of Yutien Andrada basket from the foul line with 41 seconds left, before the Tropang Giga countered by scoring the last four points of the game for the win.

It was the second runner-up finish for Platinum Karaoke, seeded sixth, after similarly ending up at second place during the Season 1 First Conference grand finals behind champion Limitless App.

The quartet of Salva, Andrada, Terrence Tumalip, and Brandon Bates received the runner-up purse worth P250,000.

Cavitex dealt Meralco a 16-11 beating to cop third place and the prize money of P100,000.

Meanwhile for the fourth straight conference, Vosotros earned Smart Top Scorer honor, beating Joseph Sedurifa (J&T) and Bong Galanza (Cavitex) for the title.

Related video: