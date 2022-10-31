PBA: Phoenix's Serrano earns Player of the Week award

Phoenix Super LPG rookie Encho Serrano in action against TNT in the 2022 PBA Commissioner's Cup. PBA Images.



MANILA, Philippines -- Another player has stepped up for Phoenix Super LPG as they continue their rise in the 2022 PBA Commissioner's Cup.

After Tyler Tio, a fellow rookie in Encho Serrano has lifted the Fuel Masters to back-to-back wins. Phoenix Super LPG has now won five straight games since starting the conference with three straight losses.

Phoenix (5-3) is now at fourth spot, with Serrano's imprints all over its streak of big wins over Rain or Shine and Talk 'N Text.

Serrano, selected 19th overall in the last PBA Rookie Draft, averaged 17.0 points on 50% shooting to go along with 4.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists to claim the Cignal Play-PBA Press Corps Player of the Week honor for the period Oct. 26-30.

He is the second straight Phoenix Super LPG player, after Tio, to earn the citation as the Fuel Masters continue to thrive with solid contribution from their young guns.

A former standout for De La Salle University, Serrano opened his week with a career-high 18 points on top of five rebounds, five assists and a steal in only 21 minutes as Phoenix drubbed Rain or Shine, 92-83, where he was chosen as the Best Player of the Game.

He followed it up with 16 points, three rebounds, three assists, and a steal in Phoenix Super LPG's 91-88 upset of TNT in their next game.

Serrano's fine play featured a clutch free throw in the final minute to give Phoenix an 89-88 lead before Tio iced the deal with his own freebies.

Jeron Teng and Alec Stockton of third-running Converge, a team which is also on a winning streak, were also considered for the weekly citation being given by the men and women regularly covering the PBA beat.

PBA Season 47 games can be streamed live and on-demand on iWantTFC with a Premium subscription, available worldwide except PH and US.

